Diddy Announces Surprise Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs [Photo]

Surprise! Diddy welcomed a baby girl to the Combs family.

via: Page Six

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the music mogul, 53, tweeted, before shouting out his mom and other children.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he added.

Diddy did not reveal who is the mother of the child, and it is unclear if he is the father or grandfather.

His reps did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, the “I Need a Girl” entertainer confirmed that he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…,” he said on her series, “Caresha Please,” in June.

Yung Miami, 28, added, “I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single.

“I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Diddy has six older children from previous relationships.

He adopted Qunicy, 31, who was the eldest son of the late Kim Porter. The former couple also shared son Christian, 24, and twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila, both 15.

The Revolt TV founder also has another son Justin, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and daughter Chance, 16, with ex Sarah Chapman.