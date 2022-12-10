Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show [Video]

It’s Mariah Szn, and now little Mariah is getting in on the action.

via: People

The pop icon’s 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn “Away in a Manger” at Mimi’s Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled.

The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth with verses, as Monroe proved that she might’ve just picked up a few tricks from her Grammy-winning mother.

@MariahCarey brings out daughter Monroe for a beautiful duet at her sold out Christmas show in Toronto This is truly a magical moment ??? pic.twitter.com/lwO6FHjaDY — QueenOfShade (@seasonofmimi) December 10, 2022

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe singing a duet together for the first time! @MariahCarey #Toronto #Christmas pic.twitter.com/394THCb8Hk — The Brandon Gonez Show (@brandongonez) December 10, 2022

The heartfelt bonding moment took place on stage in front of thousands, as Mimi and Monroe — twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Mimi shares with former husband Nick Cannon — sat surrounded by Christmas decorations and delivered the classic hymn. Mariah looked into her daughter’s eyes throughout the performance and gave her a sweet kiss as she walked offstage.

In a video circulating Twitter of the moment, fans can be heard cheering on Mariah’s daughter.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Monroe has joined Mariah on stage. When she and her brother were younger, they’d join Mariah to perform “Always Be My Baby” during her #1 to Infinity Las Vegas residency and at a few other shows around 2017 and 2018. It certainly took more convincing to get the kids to sing then, but now Monroe is starting to find her sound with Carey’s help.

Aside from taking after her mother’s vocal chops, Monroe and Carey are even starting to dress similarly. Back in October, the duo hit the town wearing matching black outfits and braided hair.

The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the “Big Energy” singer called the moment a “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza” on Twitter with some butterfly emojis and the hashtag “#TheHairTails.”

In the comments section of Mariah’s post, Instagram users pointed out the similarities in their looks, with musician Anastacia commenting, “Mini Mimi” below one picture of the pair.

The twins also joined Mimi as she closed out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last month, dancing along while she performed her No. 1 single “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During the event, Monroe wore an all-white ensemble, while Moroccan sported a red sweatshirt and black pants with a gold chain around his neck.

“Happy Thanksgiving!! Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. Now it’s reaaaallly time!!!,” Carey wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the performance.