'RHOBH' Cast Member Diana Jenkins Is 'A Few Weeks Pregnant'

Diana Jenkins is reported “a few weeks pregnant,” a according to source close to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member.

via Page Six:

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” the insider says, adding that she and fiancé Asher Monroe are “very happy” about the baby news.

The Bravolebrity, 49 — who made her “RHOBH” debut this year on Season 12 — shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, with Monroe, 34.

Diana revealed on the reality show that she had conceived her fourth child — and second with Monroe — in recent years, but suffered a devastating, life-threatening miscarriage.

After discovering that she was pregnant, a consultation with her doctor revealed that her unborn child had passed away weeks before. In order to avoid infection, Diana had no choice but to deliver a stillborn baby.

“She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey,” the source tells us.

Still, the mom of three is looking forward to expanding her family as she “loves every minute of motherhood,” the insider adds.

This was evident on daughter Eliyanah’s second birthday, which took place on Thanksgiving Day. Diana celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post, accompanied by a video of herself dancing with the toddler attached to her hip.

“Birthday girl,” she captioned the clip. “My thanksgiving gift that keeps on giving.”

While Jenkins has been enjoying time at home with loved ones, she was a “bit bummed” she couldn’t attend Tuesday night’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the insider shares.

“Beverly Hills” was up for Best Reality Show and most of the cast — including Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff and “friend of” Kathy Hilton — were in attendance. Garcelle Beauvais couldn’t go because of a work commitment. (“The Kardashians” ultimately won the award.)

“Diana and Asher are really, really just ecstatic, but taking it easy and listening to everything their doctor says,” the source says. “So, she had to skip out on the ceremony.”

Several fans congratulated Diana via social media after Page Six broke the news. “Mazel Tov in your pregnancy,” one wrote in a Saturday Instagram comment, left underneath a video of the reality star’s luxe Christmas decor.

