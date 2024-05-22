Find Out Which Diamond Holders Are Back for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Along With Details On The Friends and Newbies Joining The Cast | lovebscott.com

Get ready to shine bright like a diamond. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast announcement is officially here to bring a little sparkle to your day. That’s right: We have all the details on who is returning and who is joining the diamond holders in the upcoming new season of RHOBH.

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke will all return as cast members for Season 14 of RHOBH. The group will be joined by newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, returns as a friend along with Sutton’s BFF, Jennifer Tilly.

Stay tuned for more info on the new season!