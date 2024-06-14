Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely from ‘RHOA’ After Oral Sex Poster Scandal | lovebscott.com

Kenya Moore has reportedly been suspended indefinitely from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after allegedly displaying images of newbie Brittany Eady performing oral sex at the Kenya Moore Hair Spa opening event last week.

via Page Six:

We were told Bravo cameras were rolling at the cast event, where Moore, 53, decided to unveil the explicit images. The recipient of the alleged sexual act remains unclear.

Meanwhile, an insider insisted to us that the explicit photos in question were “readily accessible” online. The insider went on to claim that Eady had made threats to Moore using the word “gun” before the event.

However, a production source told us, “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.”

We were told that an investigation was subsequently launched.

“I’m flabbergasted and floored ?,” “RHOA” star Drew Sidora, who was at the party, tweeted afterward.

Erick Robinson — a photographer who was also in attendance — added in a since-deleted tweet, “I am still trying [to] recover myself. I couldn’t even take a photo, my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe like that was the most deadliest scene probably ever filmed on the franchise.”

After the scandal made headlines, Moore took to her Instagram Story to say, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

She then added via X, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

Eady, for her part, wrote via her own Instagram Story, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

“For the record,” she added, “I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

In leaked audio from the event, Moore was allegedly heard saying, “You a paid ho. Brittany does escort. There’s an IG that put her emails out on blast; she charges $1,400 for an appointment. You not only a ho, you a cheap whore. You on covers of magazines being a thot. … You all of those things, OK? You over here on Snapchat. Yo Gotti was like, ‘Snapchat me that p—y,’ and you did!”

Kenya has yet to publicly address the alleged suspension.