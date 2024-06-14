Good Samaritan Helps Raise Money for Mother Whose Car Was Repossessed with 7-Day-Old Baby Inside | lovebscott.com

Evansville woman raises money for young mother who had car repossessed with baby inside.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – An Evansville area lawyer/daycare owner decided she wanted to help a young mother who had her car repossessed earlier this week.

Evansville mom Sabriya Miles thought her seven-day-old baby was being kidnapped after a repo man repossessed her car with the child still inside.

On Thursday, the new mom left her baby in her running vehicle to drop her toddler off at day care, when she turned around, she saw someone driving off with the vehicle and child.

Another mother helped Miles follow the car down the street. It would be several agonizing minutes before the two were reunited.

“I couldn’t talk,” said Miles. “I was just too frustrated, and I was crying. I carried my baby for nine months and now I lost her?”

Police say the newborn wasn’t kidnapped. A repo man who’d come to repossess Miles’ vehicle had mistakenly driven off with the child still inside.

Miles said she had no warning the car was being repossessed.

“We talked about the situation of what I’m going though, and he sounded understandable,” Miles said.

The new mother is now left without a car. Her children’s car seats and her cellphone are still inside the repossessed vehicle.

“To think about the humanity of repossessing the car at a daycare, I would have been livid had a dealer done that in my parking lot to a family,” said Tanisha Carothers.

Local lawyer and Daycare owner Tanisha Carothers says seeing the mom’s story earlier this week tugged on her heart strings. Since then, she’s been trying to raise money to get Miles back on her feet.

“With the right resources with the right community support, we have the ability to completely change the trajectory of a a family’s life,” said Carothers.

Miles says she learned from the experience. Police say though that there was no negligence on her part.

“I’ve been a mom since I was 15 years old, and this is the first time that anything like this has ever happened to me,” said Miles. “I won’t let it happen again.”

Police say no charges will be filed for anyone in this incident.

Carothers has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a new car and a few baby items for Miles and her child.

via: 14 News