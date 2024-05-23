Cassie Ventura-Fine Issues Statement for First Time Since Diddy Assault Video Surfaces | lovebscott.com

Cassie Ventura spoke out for the first time on Thursday about the disturbing video from 2016 that showed her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in a hotel, stating that it “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”

Taking to Instagram, the singer went on to say.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,”

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,”

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie,”