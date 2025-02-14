Home > NEWS

DeVon Franklin Announces Engagement to Maria Castillo

Walker

Published 2 hours ago

DeVon Franklin is ready to tie the knot one last time.

Although this news is new to us, the proposal took place Dec. 27, 2024 while the couple were vacationing in Hawaii. Franklin proposed during a photo shoot outside The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

“Finding Maria has been one of God’s greatest blessings in my life, so I wanted the proposal to be as special as our love,” Franklin told PEOPLE. “We went to Maui for vacation, I told her we were gonna do a photo shoot and during the photo shoot I surprised her with the proposal! It was truly a magical moment and I can’t wait to spend a magical life with Maria!”

In the engagement photos, the couple are both wearing coordinating white outfits and warmly embracing one another. The proposal took place at sunset on a cliff overlooking the ocean and Franklin popped the question with a custom engagement ring designed by Carlotta Sarenas.

The preacher and producer has been dating his soon-to-be wife for a year. The couple met through an introduction by Castillo’s then-business partner, trainer Mike Trusdal. The trainer arranged for Franklin and Castillo to meet for brunch and a year later, they’re preparing to spend their lives together.

Devon formally introduced Maria as ‘his girl,’ making it known that she was more than a casual date in November during the Merge Awards.

Castillo is ecstatic to be marrying the preacher and was taken aback by the proposal.

“I’m still in awe of how it all happened! It was such a beautiful surprise, and I can’t even put into words how happy I am!” Castillo told PEOPLE. “To know I’ll be spending the rest of my life with this incredible man is a dream come true. Here’s to forever with the love of my life!”

Franklin was previously married to actress Meagan Good who recently got engaged to fellow actor Jonathan Majors. Good announced her engagement on the green carpet of the 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024. The former couple had a pretty lengthy marriage that lasted nine years. However, they finalized their divorce in June 2022.

It’s good to see that both Franklin and Good are moving on and writing new love stories.

