Destiny's Child Members Attend Beyoncé Show in Houston [Photos]

Never say never. In support of Beyoncé’s homecoming stop on her highly successful Renaissance World Tour, her former Destiny’s Child groupmates came out to support her.

The singer, 42, brought her Renaissance World Tour to her hometown of Houston, Texas, on Saturday, when five of the six overall members of the girl group were in attendance to show her some love.

According to fan photographs taken from inside the NRG Stadium that were shared online, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson — who founded Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland — were present, as was Rowland, 42, who was spotted spending time with Michelle Williams, a later addition to the group.

The only member of Destiny’s Child who did not appear to attend the concert was Farrah Franklin, who joined the group after Roberson, 41, and Luckett, 42, left, though she later quit after a few months.

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this year, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

The event’s set list features various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” “Pure/Honey” and “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

It also features numerous hits that showcase Beyoncé’s decades-long career, including “Crazy in Love,” “Partition” and “Love on Top.”

Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes a special appearance during the show, when she joins her famous parent onstage for performances of her songs “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

