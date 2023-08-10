Desiigner Violated Pretrial Release Terms In Public Masturbation Case, He Admits

Desiigner allegedly admitted to breaking the terms of his pretrial release in the case where he was accused of masturbating on a plane in April.

via: HotNewHipHop

TMZ Hip Hop allegedly obtained court documents that show that the rapper reportedly admitted to violating terms of his pretrial release. More specifically, these were drug testing to prove a refusal of drug use, having no contact with alleged victims, and abstaining from drinking alcohol. This incident occurred back in April, and this alleged admission could result in the judge revoking his pretrial release and putting him in prison. Furthermore, apparently his probation officer told the court that the “Mafia Water” MC admitted this, and that he failed to attend drug testing.

However, these charges of indecent exposure were explained by the New York artist as a result of dwindling mental health. While it’s never healthy or appropriate to speculate on these issues, it’s certainly a factor that could affect his will or ability to participate in these release terms. As such, we wish Desiigner the best on this tough but surmountable journey of accountability and self-improvement. In fact, he checked himself into a mental health facility to deal with his problems.

Still, apparently the 26-year-old also meant to attend counseling sessions, which the probation officer reportedly said he was unable to verify. In particular, he claimed that Desiigner hasn’t done his due diligence to submit proof of these sessions and his consistent attendance of them. In addition, apparently he hasn’t signed onto co-payment agreements for his drug testing. Also, the former XXL Freshman hasn’t provided the probation office with a P.O. Box address for it.