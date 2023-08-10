Ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Hazel E Awarded Primary Custody of 3-year-old Daughter, Declines Child Support in Divorce Settlement

Hazel-E asks reportedly ended her three-year marriage with De’Von Waller over cheating and abuse allegations.

via: Radar Online

Ex-Love & Hip Hop star Hazel E has finalized her bitter divorce from ex Devon Waller and will not receive a dime in support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hazel and her ex Devon Waller’s divorce was finalized on August 8.

Hazel filed the divorce on December 2022 following two years of marriage. The couple shares a daughter named Ava Waller, born in 2020.

The split turned extremely nasty quickly with Hazel and Devon slamming each other publicly.

Now, the two have reached a global settlement regarding custody, child support, spousal support and the division of property.

Hazel was awarded primary custody of their child and the parties will share joint legal custody. Devon was awarded visitation with his daughter every other weekend, “as long as Defendant maintains suitable accommodations for overnight visitation.”

The couple agreed to split medical costs that weren’t covered by insurance. Hazel listed her gross monthly income as $5,000 while Devon’s was listed as $1,200.

As a result, the court determined Devon should pay Hazel $165 per month in child support. However, Hazel reached a deal with Devon where she agreed not to collect any support. Hazel will also not be paid any alimony.

Hazel agreed that Devon does not owe any back support. The reality star will be allowed to claim their child on her tax returns. In addition, she was awarded her business Girl Code Inc as her sole and separate property.

Hazel was also awarded a 2017 Dodge Challenger that will be sold. The proceeds will be equally split.

The two will keep any bank accounts in their sole name and any retirement plans.

Per the deal, Hazel’s last name will be restored to her maiden name of Adams.

Prior to the divorce being finalized, following the split, Hazel trashed Devon on Instagram.

She wrote, “I didn’t want this. I tried to avoid me raising my daughter alone….[but] I don’t want to be controlled. I’m tired of not being able to be myself. I’m tired of mental abuse, actual abuse….my daughter not getting the full love and attention that she deserves without it being a hostile situation… I ain’t want this.”

Devon denied all allegations he was abusive during their relationship.