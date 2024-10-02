Denzel Washington Reportedly Once Confronted Diddy At A Party And Told Him ‘You Don’t Respect Anyone’

BY: Walker Published 33 mins ago

As the amount of lawsuits filed against Diddy continues to rise, so, too, does the number of stories about his allegedly shady past.

Denzel Washington, 69, allegedly confronted Combs during an all-night affair he attended with his wife, Pauletta Washington, in 2003, a source told Us Weekly Wednesday.

“Denzel screamed, ‘You don’t respect anyone,’” the insider, who was reportedly close with the Oscar winner in the early 2000s, claimed.

“[He and Pauletta] had been partying until dawn and they had seen something and stormed out,” the source alleged.

Denzel and Combs’ reps have yet to respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The embattled music mogul, 54, is infamous for his wild bashes, which have been attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ashton Kutcher and more stars over the years.

The fêtes have come under scrutiny in the wake of Combs’ September arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

High-profile guests allegedly knew to leave the gatherings before things took a turn, according to Us Weekly.

“Girls would start to lose their clothes. That was the signal for people to leave,” a source alleged to the outlet.

Another claimed, “What happened before 2 a.m. pales in comparison to what happened at 5 a.m. They were known to be wild. Anything went at those parties.”

While Denzel has not spoken about attending Combs’ parties, his alleged advice to comedian Brandon T. Jackson has gone viral on social media.

“Denzel always told me [when] we be at the parties … ‘You leave 30 minutes before the devil get there. OK?’” Jackson once said on a podcast.

“Always remember that Denzel would leave the parties early,” he continued.

While Khloé Kardashian, Usher and more celebrities have spoken outright about their time at Combs’ parties, Ashton Kutcher refused to provide details in a 2019 interview.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” the “That ’70s Show” alum, 46, said at the time. “Diddy party stories, man — that was some weird memory lane thing.”

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., without bail after pleading not guilty to charges.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing more than 100 alleged victims accusing the Grammy winner of sexual assault — but Combs’ legal team has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

