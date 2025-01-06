Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Sets the Record Straight on Kylie Jenner Golden Globes Snub

BY: Walker Published 33 seconds ago

Tabloid speculation that Demi Moore snubbed Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globes lacks any substance, according to the Hollywood vet’s daughter Tallulah Willis.

At the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5, Moore hugged Elle Fanning and spoke to Fanning’s A Complete Unknown costar Timothée Chalamet at their table.

Social media users ran wild with a brief video that appeared to show Moore skipping over greeting Chalamet’s date Kylie Jenner during the interaction, prompting Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis to speak out about the speculation.

“NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD — we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do,” wrote Tallulah, 30, on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6 of her mom, who won a major accolade for her performance in The Substance.

“This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers,” continued Tallulah.

“There was [no] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”

Moore’s daughters watched the broadcast from home where they celebrated their mom’s victory, sharing an adorable video of their reactions.

Also on her Instagram Stories, Tallulah, whom Moore shares with ex Bruce Willis, praised her mom as her “greatest teacher.”

“The genuine shock makes me tear up. You are so worthy,” she wrote about Moore’s best actress win at the Globes, adding in another, “The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride.”

In another post, she wrote, “My absolute muse, my queen, the joy I see in your face lights a thousand bulbs.”

Jenner, 27, attended the award show to support boyfriend Chalamet, 29, who was nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic film.

