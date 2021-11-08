Demi Lovato Releases Their Own $79 Vibrator: ‘We Are All Deserving of Orgasms'

Demi Lovato wants to make you feel good in the bedroom — and it has nothing to do with their music.

The “Solo” singer just released their very own vibrator called the Demi Wand.

“Introducing the Demi Wand!,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.”

In the pic, the pop star holds up the bright yellow device for all to see, accessorized quite nicely by the diamond-studded crucifix earring they’re wearing. The 5.5? device and its eight vibration modes will set any interested Lovatics back $79.

Another, punny quote from Lovato on the site reads, “There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands.”

(Apparently, the one Gwyneth Paltrow sent them didn’t do the trick.)

The vibrator is a “labor of love” (no pun intended) from Lovato’s partnership with Bellesa Boutique, an online sex toy retailer.

It’s being promoted as the “first of its kind” because of the “cutting edge technology” of its “cute as heck” charging case — but that’s not true.

One Google search revealed that Indigo Honey has a similar toy on offer, albeit at the even steeper price point of $124. Sorry not sorry, Demi.

Regardless, the comments on Lovato’s post were extremely supportive. Fan comments ranged from “iconic” to “we support” to actress Ashley Benson asking for her own.

“I want sissss,” she commented.

Will you be picking up a Demi Wand?