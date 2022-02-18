Delilah Hamlin Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety After Accidental Overdose on Prescription Drugs

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter Delilah Belle is six months sober.

via People:

The 23-year-old model celebrated the milestone in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, exclaiming, “Hi, I’m six months sober!” as she happily jumped in place, according to E! News.

During an Instagram Live in November, the eldest daughter of Lisa Rinnaand Harry Hamlin revealed that she had accidentally overdosed on a prescription medication called propranolol after mixing it with Benadryl. She also said she had become “dependent on Xanax” after a psychiatrist allegedly “overprescribed” her.

“He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day,” she said. “So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Hamlin said during the Live in November that at that point, she had not had a sip of alcohol in over two months after battling several illnesses such as Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS), which added to her confusion as to why she was reacting more than expected to her prescribed medications.

“I can’t drink because of the inflammation in my brain, so I was wondering why I was getting so blacked out,” she said in the clip.

Hamlin said her health issues first arose in March 2021 when she began experiencing panic attacks and bouts of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The model compared them to the symptoms she experienced at age 11 when she was diagnosed with PANDAS, and she eventually tested positive for the illness again.

Hamlin’s panic attacks had worsened to the point that in May, she decided to look for help. That’s when she connected with the psychiatrist that she claimed gave her too heavy of a prescription.

In July, she began having seizures, which is when Hamlin said her health got “scary” for everyone involved. “I felt really hopeless [and] helpless, just all of the above,” she explained in the video.

A short time later, Hamlin and her family decided to send her to a treatment center in Arizona to help her with her Xanax dependency in addition to cleansing herself of the other “toxins” in her body from her various illnesses.

Hamlin was able to cut back on her Xanax use at the facility and was “so happy about it.” But after three weeks, Hamlin said she was considered a “medical risk” and “politely asked to leave.”

“I’m really sad because I thought this place was going to be like a place to cure me, just cure everything [and] help me,” the model said during her November Instagram Live. She later said that being asked to leave made her think, “If I’m too sick for this place, then I’m too sick for anywhere. How can I get better?”

Hamlin later said she and her family were still “struggling to figure out kind of what to do” regarding her health. “I just wanted to share my story because I knew there are some of you out there that can maybe relate, and if not, I would actually really love some support and some recommendations, like if you’re in the L.A. area.”

Two months later, on New Year’s Day, Hamlin reflected on the challenges she faced the previous year in an emotional Instagram post, calling it a “transformative” time.

“2021, you changed my life. You broke me. But thank you for pushing me to do things I would have never been able to do,” she wrote. “Thank you for all of the opportunities you’ve given me. Thank you for showing me disease so I could be at ease instead.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone who was on this journey with me. What a transformative year it has been.”

We’re happy to see Delilah Belle finding her way.