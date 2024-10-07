Home > NEWS

DDG Rips Joe Budden for Commenting on His Breakup With Halle Bailey, Saying He’s Irrelevant [Photo + Video]

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Joe Budden and DDG had quite an interaction over the weekend following the latter’s breakup with Halle Bailey.

DDG confirmed the breakup with a statement posted to his Instagram, earlier this week. It wasn’t long before the information spread, with people weighing in with their thoughts — like Joe Budden.

In Joe’s opinion, the breakup comes at the right time, because he’s tired of reading about the rapper and his relationship. He also accuses DDG for “clout chasing” throughout his relationship with The Little Mermaid star. “The question to my distinguished panel is a question that I’ve been asking myself for quite some time. Who the f*ck is DDG?” he begins.

Advertisement

“And why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?… I’m very happy that they have broken up so I don’t have to keep seeing this n*ggas’ name attached to this girl’s name when I don’t know his for nothing as the standalone.” He added, “And for me, it’s important to know people based on their own name, merit, and what they have done. I don’t even know enough about her. Like, I’m not her demo either. But every time I see his name, it’s attached to hers, and it is typically in some type of clout chaser fashion. So, that makes me look at him a different way. And hopefully, I get to look at him a lot less now that they’ve broken up.” DDG and Halle Bailey were together for two years and fostered a son, Halo.

The rapper-turned-podcaster’s comments seemed to have angered DDG, leading him to unleash a barrage of posts.

“‘Pump It Up’ went gold after 20 years u old b*tch,” he wrote in one post on X. “Joe Budden, I’m on u [finger point emoji].” In another post, he claimed that Joe Budden’s time on earth was ending. “N*gga got 30 years MAX of life left and speaking on a relationship of people the same age as your son you ain’t take care of. I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b*tch, Joe Budden [finger point emoji]..”

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco Opens Up About Exit From Show After 21 Years

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

ICYMI: 5 Top Moments from Kamala Harris’ Call Her Daddy Interview: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Roe v. Wade & More [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Cissy Houston, Grammy-Winning Gospel Singer and Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dead at 91

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Say What Now? California Man Sentenced After Bizarre, Violent Crime Spree with Victims Aged 6 to 90

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Decline Coachella 2025 Headline Slots

By: Walker
NEWS

Tia Mowry Recalls Losing Her Virginity to Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict at 25: ‘I’ve Never Dated’

By: Walker
NEWS

Nelly Jokes About His Performance With St. Lunatics Despite The Fact That The Group Is Currently Suing Him [Photo + Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Patriots Captain Jabrill Peppers Arrested on Assault, Strangulation, Drug Charges

By: Walker
NEWS

Yung Miami Reacts To Man Asking Her To Sign Baby Oil Amid Diddy Allegations [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Iman Shumpert Insists Amber Rose Just A Friend Despite Beach Outing [Video]

By: Walker