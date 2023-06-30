DC Young Fly Urges People To Learn A Lesson From Ms Jacky Oh's Death After Plastic Surgery [Video]

A month after Jacky Oh’s death, her partner and Wild ’N Out co-star DC Young Fly shared how he’s still grieving over the heartbreaking loss.

Met by TMZ in New York City on Wednesday, June 28, the 31-year-old was asked if the conversations about plastic surgery are going to deter people. “It should if they’re paying attention, you know what I mean. Some people use certain people as lessons and some people are just going to keep going with their lives,” he said.

The father of three went on delivering a message to fans, “I just want people to take care of yourselves, make sure you make the best decisions for you and your family and always keep God first. Don’t let nobody break your character.”

During the short interview, DC also admitted that he “cries all the time” since Jacky Oh’s passing. “We human. We emotional,” he said of his recent state of mind and emotions. “That’s the point. People want to see me cry. I’m just not going to record myself crying and show you I’m crying.”

Of why he won’t show himself crying, the “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” star explained, “I’d rather show positivity and let people know that God Is the greatest. I want to continue to show that God is keeping me uplifted, and he keeps granting me the strength.”

He went on attributing his strength to his friends and faith. “Being with my brothers, you know, great love and great energy, you know. God is the greatest. He’s granted me the strength to keep going,” he shared. “That’s the message I want to continue to put out there in the world because there’s a lot of stuff out there and they want to desensitize the enemy and what the enemy is doing. Nah, the enemy is still working but God is always greater, you dig.”

Asked how his children are doing, the television personality said his babies are “beautiful.” He added, “I got to take care of my babies, and that’s the key to life. You got to keep going, stay prayed up, and never let the tragedies and stuff that you’re going through bring you down.”

The comic/musician also revealed that the conversations with his children since their mother’s death have been tough, but he believes that they “will get through it.”

DC and Jacky Oh had been together since 2015 and shared three children together, Nova, six, and Nala, three, and son Prince, 11 months. She died in Miami on May 31, just days after announcing on Instagram that she would be getting a “mommy makeover.”