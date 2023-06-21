DC Young Fly Shares How He Is Coping with Partner Jacky Oh’s Sudden Death: 'I Can Control My Spirit'

DC Young Fly is sharing how he’s relying on his faith to navigate his grief.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old comedian opened up about how he is coping since the sudden death of his partner Ms. Jacky Oh.

Joined by his 85th South Show co-hosts Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, DC Young Fly appeared on The Steve Harvey Morning Show to discuss their newly released Ghetto Legends Netflix comedy special — and how God has been helping him.

“There’s no human secret way of dealing with things, especially when real life hits you,” he said. “And I think a lot of people don’t know real life — you make and create how your life can go today, but you don’t know where your life is going to go tomorrow.”

“Once I learned that I can’t control life and the things that surround it, but I can control my spirit — it’s one thing I do got control over — I don’t care about nothing,” he said. “I’m God fearing. I lead by the spirit, not by the flesh. You got a human mind and you got a spirit mind.”

DC Young Fly used a car accident as a metaphor for the delicacy of life — and how, despite doing everything right, things can still go wrong.

“Yeah I’ve been ducking and dodging, but I still got hit. You can drive as safe as possible, but you still get hit. And it’s on you to maneuver and show people when you do get hit what you are gonna do.”

He added that it is important to “understand what’s bigger than you,” saying, “You can’t control a spirit.” As for going through the grieving process in the public eye, DC Young Fly admitted it is “an unfortunate situation” to have his “life on display,” but he always leans back on his faith.

“Day for day, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he concluded. “I just thank God I still have my mind to figure it out.”