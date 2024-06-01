DC Young Fly Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Partner Jacky Oh a Year After Her Death: 'I Love You Mama' | lovebscott.com

DC Young Fly is reflecting on the past year since losing his late partner Jacky Oh.

The “Wild ‘N Out” star, 32, honored his late girlfriend as he commemorated the first anniversary of her death via Instagram on Friday, letting the world know he’s still missing his former love.

“1 year already s—t feel like yesterday!!! Being frustrated ain’t gon work cause its gon make yu [sic] more frustrated… yu [sic] jus gotta keep GOD first and jus [sic] stay positive and not lose focus… cause this s—t will have u all over the place,” he wrote with the hashtag #NotAPostImTrynaGetUseTo.

He added, “Jus [sic] wanna [sic] kiss yo dam [sic] face. I love u mama.”

Smith died at 33 due to plastic surgery complications last year after she traveled to Miami to have a “gluteal augmentation” performed — otherwise known as a “Brazilian Butt Lift” surgery.

Her death was ruled as an accident by the local coroner.

The couple shared three children — Nova, 7, Nala, 3, and Prince Nehemiah, 16 months.

The “Candy Cane Lane” star echoed a similar sentiment he previously said in December when he opened up about how he and his family were dealing with the loss of their matriarch.

“Everything [is] smooth, you know, we just stay prayed up. Keeping the energy right, and just knowing that everything is going to be all right, [as] long as you stay positive, and have an optimistic mindset — and just knowing that the energy is always with a higher power — [you’re going to] be all right,” he told Page Six.

The star also talked about spending his first holiday season with his late partner and how much he and his family missed having a mother at home.

“Mothers are definitely needed in the household,” the grieving father said at the time. “A mother is a nurturing spirit, the father is a protector. You need nurturing spirits around at all times. So definitely a mother’s needed.”

When it comes to parenting his kids, he said he was learning how to be “nurturing” since he didn’t “have a feminine side.”

“I can go out [and] fight, provide and protect. But when you go home, you have to have a soft side, because they are kids that you have to nurture, and make sure they’re taken care of. But there is no feminine energy over here. You just got to learn how to speak to them, that’s all,” he said.

