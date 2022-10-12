'Days of Our Lives' Airs Daytime TV's First Threesome Scene — But Not Everyone Is Thrilled About It [Photos + Video]

Days of Our Lives‘ Salem has always been one of the horniest towns in America, but the Peacock soap’s latest love scene is ruffling a few feathers.

via: People

On Thursday, the series, which now airs on Peacock, featured a storyline in which three of the characters — Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) — engaged in a consensual threesome.

As fans know, Allie and Chanel are two young women in a healthy same-sex relationship. (Allie identifies as bisexual while Chanel identifies as sexually fluid.)

The scene marks the first time any daytime television show has shown group sex — an unspoken line that has rarely, if ever, been crossed on network television. Many viewers assumed this scene was green-lit because of the show’s jump to Peacock, which means it no longer airs on a network channel and has more flexibility with the content it shows.

However, after the scene aired, viewers had some strong thoughts — both for and against the scene.

“Today, I believe Days of Our Lives made history, as the first American soap opera to air a threesome,” one Twitter user wrote. “They really went there, too. So much for ‘nothing will change’ when the show moves to Peacock, like Deidre Hall and all the other stars suggested. Buckle up, guys…”

Today, I believe Days of Our Lives made history, as the first American soap opera to air a threesome. They really went there, too. So much for "nothing will change" when the show moves to Peacock, like Deidre Hall and all the other stars suggested. Buckle up, guys… #Days — Grace 'Proud to Stream #DAYS on Peacock' Moriarty (@GraceHere53) October 11, 2022

Some loved the idea. One viewer called the scene “hot,” while another applauded the show’s ability to represent a broader group of interests.

“I’m so behind on Days of Our Lives but I’m glad they are pushing the boundaries,” the Twitter user wrote. “The first threesome in Daytime television. That’s pretty groundbreaking.”

I'm so behind on Days of Our Lives but I'm glad they are pushing the boundaries. The first threesome in Daytime television. That's pretty groundbreaking. — brandon ??FEEL MY RHYTHM?? (@february_roses) October 10, 2022

Brady’s in the hot seat and Chanel’s in hot water. It may be fall, but things are heating up in Salem. #Days #DaysofourLives @peacock pic.twitter.com/m6uowBtKxG — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) October 7, 2022

Others were appalled. “DAYS of our Lives is disgusting now!! I have watched for over 40 years – I didn’t know it could get any more disgusting but now they have young people having threesomes!” one person wrote. “No wonder our country [is] spiraling out of control.”

“Today’s episode was disgusting. Days has gone too far with the Allie, Chanel, Alex storyline. This is obscene. I’m done!” wrote one Facebook user.

“Well today’s show with the threesome was the last straw. I’ve been trying to stay with the show because I have watched it since I was a kid and I’m 59, so a long time. But I’m done. This is just to [sic] much and I don’t support their views anymore. It’s so sad but the move to Peacock is going to be the end of the show for the long timers. Makes me mad they took it away from us. Bye Days,” added another Facebook user.

“I’m really shocked and highly disappointed in Days bringing on a threesome. It’s an all-time low for me for Days to be so desperate to do this. Where do you draw the line, writers?” commented someone else.

@DaysPeacock DAYS of our Lives is disgusting now!! I have watched for over 40 years -I didn’t know it could get any more disgusting but now they have young people having threesomes! No wonder our country spiraling out of control. — Lorraine Terry (@Lwt1947Terry) October 10, 2022

New episodes of Days of Our Lives are available on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET weekdays.

Check out more reaction below.

#DaysofOurLives treated the iconic #threesome as a genuine love scene. It wasn't dirty at all but the fallout will most likely be! ? — Delonjo (@Delonjo2) October 11, 2022

If #days really wanted to push the envelope by showing a threesome then they’d do it with one of their heterosexual couples. Why do they always have to inject a man into a relationship between two women who love and want each other. #challie pic.twitter.com/xKvEg1ZBl6 — C?ROL????? (@fletcherpcd) October 10, 2022

Ignorant comments like this are part of why the threesome storyline has been harmful to queer women. People assume that bi/fluid women still want a man's ? even when they're completely happy with another woman. It's why gross men like Alex won't leave wlw alone. #Days https://t.co/WRpMyOPutV — Challie Deserved Better (@zipzipzooray) October 10, 2022

This threesome storyline just feels so disrespectful #Daysofourlives — JustDeirdre (@EnergyTopaz) October 10, 2022

Wonder what my 90 yo grandmother would have thought about a threesome on #DaysofourLives — Sandy (@Sanhan709) October 10, 2022

Hottest sex scene in daytime history happened today! #DaysofOurLives #threesome I've seen a lot in nearly 40 years but THIS! ? pic.twitter.com/rgLTTMmLrl — Delonjo (@Delonjo2) October 10, 2022