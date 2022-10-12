Ma$e Seemingly Accuses Diddy of Canceling His Tour Dates with Cam’ron & Jadakiss [Photo]

Ma$e believes his current adversary Sean “Diddy” Combs has something to do with dates from his upcoming 3 Headed Monster Tour — also featuring Cam’ron, and Jadakiss — being canceled.

The Harlem rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 11) to react to a number of dates on the trio’s 3 Headed Monster Tour being axed.

Ticketmaster’s website reveals concerts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Long Island, New York; and Sunrise, Florida that were scheduled to take place this month are no longer going ahead.

In his Instagram caption, Ma$e appeared to point the finger at Diddy by claiming he has a “#1 hater [behind the scenes]” trying to sabotage his career.

“It’s Time To Show People What Fearless Looks Like,” he wrote. “‘No Matter What Happens, I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing!’ So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates I will not apologize for what’s right! EITHER WAY I WILL BE PERFORMING SOMEWHERE!!!

“Also, to my #1 hater BTS make sure you pull up since your trying to stop everything I do BTS. We know what’s going on… but it’s not gonna work. Just setting me up for a bigger break! – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

Ma$e’s post was accompanied by a TikTok video soundtracked by his and Biggie’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” in which he said: “You know me by now — you can’t move me with money. I quit at the height of my career. I don’t care about money, n-gga, it’s the principle.”

Ma$e’s Instagram post comes just days after Diddy labeled him a “fake pastor” and claimed he owes him $3 million during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

Ma$e responded by bringing up Puff’s mother, claiming the “receipts” that supposedly prove the Bad Boy boss never stole money from his artists are in her possession.

The Harlem World hitmaker later doubled down on his comments, claiming he’s repeatedly tried to mend fences with Diddy, but each time his efforts have been rebuffed.

“These guys have organized a mass effort to slander my name behind the scenes,” he said in a YouTube video. “But I want you to know I’m up for it. I’m anointed to dethrone evil … I’m up for all the smoke he has to bring. Puff can’t beat me at anything. Anything. And he knows that.”

During his appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in July, Ma$e explained his “disdain” for Diddy stems from feeling underpaid and underappreciated for his contribution to Bad Boy’s success, as well as having his career held back.

“I never got paid what I was worth and I never got the respect I was worth,” he said. “So the disdain is like, ‘You’re tryna keep me here, n-gga? I’m not here. All my peers is up here. All my peers are bosses.’”

He added: “When it’s time, just like somebody raise somebody up, they did work with you, they go from your lawman to maybe A&R to something else – he just kept tryna keep me right here, like he didn’t want me to grow at anything.”