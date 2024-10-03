Daughter and Others Allege That John Amos’s Will Was Altered Before His Death [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

The daughter of the late actor John Amos says she was “without words” when learning through media reports this week that her father died in August.

The August 21 death of the Good Times actor was announced publicly on Tuesday by his son, Shannon’s brother, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos. According to the announcement, John Amos died in Los Angeles of natural causes.

Shannon is claiming her brother, K.C., colluded with 2 others to take advantage of the declining actor … alleging his will was changed before his death.

Shannon appeared on “TMZ Live” Thursday, where she was joined by John’s former business manager, Paul Baldassarre, and her daughter, Quiera Colston … to sound the alarm over their unanswered questions about the shocking circumstances surrounding the “Good Times” star’s death.

According to Shannon, John was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2016, prompting K.C. to move in with their dad — and she says K.C. then proceeded to isolate the TV legend from his other loved ones … even monitoring his phone calls.

Shannon says K.C.’s alleged drug addiction and mental issues led to estrangement among the family — and alleges her brother withheld treatment from their dad.

Baldassarre, John’s ex-business manager, also claims he and 2 other individuals were the actor’s powers of attorney … before K.C. allegedly took their place without any discussion.

Shannon said … “My uncle was actually the head of his estate and he had to do 5 wills because my brother would come in … and would get him to sign paperwork. He would undo everything.”

She added … “I think that my brother had him cremated quickly so that law enforcement couldn’t do — and the family couldn’t ask for — an autopsy. We knew that my father had congestive heart failure … we know he wasn’t in any kind of hospice.”

Shannon accused K.C. of elder abuse last year … which her brother and father both denied at the time. In July 2023, K.C. was arrested for threats he allegedly made against Shannon … that had her fearing for her life.

The family has made it clear this dispute is not about money.

The family is planning a memorial for John Amos for November 23rd in New Jersey, with details to be released soon.

via: TMZ