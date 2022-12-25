Darris Love Arrested On Christmas Eve, Nickelodeon Alum Accused Of Domestic Violence

Darris Love, who played Ray Alvarado on Nickelodeon’s “The Secret Life of Alex Mack,” was arrested Christmas Eve.

via: HotNewHipHop

The holidays are a time of cheer for many, however, they can’t go over smoothly in every home across the world. Surprisingly, this holiday season has seen a sudden surge in outbursts from former child stars in particular. Just days after the arrest of Disney star Orlando Brown in Ohio, a former Nickelodeon actor, Darris Love, is facing similar charges.

According to TMZ, The Secret Life of Alex Mack star was arrested on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles. LAPD sources tell the outlet that they went to his home just before noon yesterday (December 24).

Upon arrival, Love’s girlfriend spoke with authorities. Specifically, she told them she was going to the actor’s house to pick some things up. Before leaving, an argument broke out between them. She alleges that her partner hit in in the back of the head. Sources say there were no obvious injuries or visible marks upon closer investigation.

Police spoke with both the man and woman and ultimately, he was arrested and booked for misdemeanour domestic violence.

Love spent approximately 10 hours behind bars. Afterward, he was able to post a $20,000 bond and return to his residence. A rep for The Shield actor hasn’t responded to TMZ‘S request for comment.

Aside from the previously mentioned roles, you may also recognize the 42-year-old from shows like ER, Shameless, CSI, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.