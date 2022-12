Cher is having a Merry Christmas this morning — almost TOO merry.

The 76-year-old took to social media to share a beautiful diamond ring given to her from 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

Now, she didn’t specify whether or not he proposed — but it certainly looks like an engagement ring to us.

Take a look:

Cher, and we mean this respectfully, DO NOT MARRY THAT MAN!