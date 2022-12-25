Nick Cannon Says He’s “Traveling All Over” To See His Kids On Christmas [Video]

Call him Santa Nick.

via: HotNewHipHop

Cannon addressed the difficulty he has spending time with all of his kids while speaking with TMZ. The outlet caught up to him while he was serving holiday meals as a volunteer at the Los Angeles Mission on Friday.

“Me and Santa Claus do it together,” he told a reporter. “I have the same vibe as Santa Claus, I’m traveling all over.”

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said during a podcast interview. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

With 11 kids already to take care of, Cannon has another on the way with Alyssa Scott. He recently discussed his children in an interview with Billboard News.

“My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do,” the proud dad said. “They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes. That’s my number one priority obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that.

“I don’t know, man, I have no idea,” he admitted when asked if he’ll have more kids, before adding, “I think I’m good right now.”