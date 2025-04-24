Damon Wayans Is ‘Walking Away With Deep Gratitude’ After ‘Poppa’s House’ Cancellation: ‘This Show Gave Me More Than I Could’ve Ever Imagined’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Poppa’s House, the comedy series starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., has been cancelled at CBS after one season.

Wayans has reacted to the news of his show “Poppa’s House” being canceled by CBS, writing in a lengthy Instagram post that he’s “walking away with deep gratitude.”

CBS announced on Tuesday that it had canceled both “Poppa’s House” and “The Summit” after one season each. Created by Wayans and Kevin Hench, the sitcom centered on the lives of a father-son duo, played by Wayans and his real-life son, Damon Wayans Jr.

In his Instagram post, Wayans said creating “Poppa’s House” was “such a beautiful journey.”

“My heart is full as I say thank you to every single person who made ‘Poppa’s House’ such a meaningful experience,” he wrote. “To the incredible cast you brought so much heart, soul and joy to every scene. It was an absolute honor to share the screen with you and create something special together. To the writers, producers, directors and the entire crew you were the heartbeat of this show. Thank you for your dedication, your passion and for showing up every day with love and commitment. You made the set feel like home.”

Wayans gave a special shout out to Wayans Jr., saying that “working besides you has been one of the greatest joys of my life.” He added: “And to my incredible family, siblings, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who showed up as writers, guest stars, and creative forces you made this journey even more meaningful. It’s such a blessing to have so much love on one set and to be able to create and laugh with family and friends.”

Wayans continued: “Though Poppa’s House is coming to a close, I’m walking away with deep gratitude, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable memories. This show gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined. To everyone who watched, supported, and believed in us thank you. Your love means everything. On to the next chapter, with nothing but love in my heart.”

“Poppa’s House” received solid reviews for its first season, but Variety critic Aramide Tinubu wrote in her review that it wasn’t “a home run.” She added: “The show takes several episodes to find its stride, and bits of the comedy are overdone, leaning toward slipstick, which will undoubtedly deter some viewers from sticking around.”

The cancellation of “Poppa’s House” came as CBS announced it had ordered two new projects to series: “DMV,” a single-camera comedy starring Harriett Dyer, Tim Meadows, Molly Kearney and Alex Tarrant; and “Einstein,” a drama led by Matthew Gray Gubler and Rosa Salazar.

