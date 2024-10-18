Home > NEWS

Dame Dash Defends Being in R. Kelly’s “Fiesta” Video, Says Aaliyah Told Him ‘I Don’t Want to Start Any Trouble’

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Dame Dash is defending his appearance in the video for R. Kelly’s “Fiesta (Remix)” with Jay-Z, his fellow Roc-A-Fella co-founder.

On Monday (Oct. 14), a new episode of Dame’s American Nu Network podcast aired on YouTube. In one part of the episode, he reads a query from the multimedia brand Baller Alert asking the Roc-A-Fella cofounder why he appeared in Hov and Kelz’s music video for the 2001 song “Fiesta (Remix)” despite dating Aaliyah at the time and knowing her past with Kelly.

“When Jay was proceeding to still do business with R. Kelly, I went back and told Aaliyah, like, ‘Yo, they’re still doing projects. They got singles together. They are shooting videos. I don’t want to go to the videos. I don’t want to have any parts of it,” Dame says at the 38:55 mark of the video below. “And what she told me was that, ‘I don’t want to start any trouble that would probably trigger more attention on it. I just want to heal. I just want to leave this alone and get as far away from it as possible. I don’t want to hear about it. I’m really happy with our relationship in this moment and where it’s going. Just don’t be in any scene with him and don’t take any pictures with him.'”

“So, you can ask anybody that was on the set,” he continues. “I stood in the trailer. When it came time to do the shoot, I did my shots with Jay or whoever. I was not in one scene with R. Kelly. And you never seen me in a picture with R. Kelly. At least after I met Aaliyah.”

Check out the episode of Dame Dash’s new podcast below.

