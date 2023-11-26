Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Are Expecting 1st Baby: ‘Girl Dad Incoming’

Dak Prescott is joining the girl dad club.

via: US Weekly

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth,” Ramos, 30, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 24, sharing maternity pictures. “Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you.”

The Cowboys quarterback, 30, was among the first social media users to reply to Ramos’ upload.

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily!,” Prescott wrote via Instagram comment. “I love you, and y’all can always count on me. Let’s do this Mama.”

Prescott alo reposted Ramos’ pregnancy portrait onto his Instagram Story, noting he is “beyond blessed” to become a father. “Girl dad incoming,” he added.

Prescott, who teased in an August interview that his relationship status was “pending,” went public with Ramos earlier this month.

Congratulations.