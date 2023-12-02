Dad of 12 Nick Cannon Reveals the Exorbitant Amount of Money He Spends Taking Kids to Disneyland Each Year

Nick Cannon drops a serious amount of cash to take his whole family to Disneyland every year.

via: Page Six

The “Wild ‘N Out” host — who shares 12 kids with six different women — shared that he spends more than $200,000 taking all his children to Disneyland annually.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon, 43, asked host Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club” Friday.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” star said that when he used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland, he used to get “perks” and everything was free for him.

“It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then,” he said referring to his twins Monroe and Moroccan, now 12, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Mariah Carey in April 2011.

“I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like — I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney,” he confessed.

Cannon noted that, aside from needing to pay expenses for a chaperone, he also had to cover the hotel, among other things.

“Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations,” he added.

“I’m like, ‘Mickey, can you hook a n–a up? Can I get my job back?’”

The “Masked Singer” host is also dad to sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 1, and daughter Powerful, 2, with ex Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion and Zillion, both 2, and daughter Beautiful, 1, with DJ Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary, 1, with “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo, 11 months, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott also shared son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in December 2021 at just 5 months old.

Most recently, the Nickelodeon alum hit Disney land to celebrate Rise’s 1st birthday.

“You know we had to do it!! Pulled up once again to my favorite destination @Disneyland the happiest place on earth for the happiest baby!” he captioned of snap of himself and Bell with their three kids on Instagram Sept. 24.

“Happy 1st Birthday King Size RISE!!!The Big 1 year!”

And just two weeks prior, Cannon visited the theme park to celebrate Onyx’s first birthday.

“Today is Onyx’s 1st birthday & we’re having a blast at Disneyland!,” he captioned a video on TikTok Spet. 14.