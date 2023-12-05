DaBaby Says He's Quitting Drinking After Throwing Up in Front of His Daughter [Video]

DaBaby has revealed that he’s giving up drinking alcohol for good.

via: Rap-Up

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Dec. 3) night, he announced, “It’s official, bruh. I don’t drink no more.” He warned fans and friends against offering him drinks by stating, “Don’t try to give me no bottles, don’t try to offer me no shot, don’t do none of that.”

The rapper’s decision came after a humiliating incident while under the influence in the presence of his daughter. “I’m throwing up on [Interstate 77]. She beside me in her car seat talking ’bout some, ‘Good job.’ I’m fighting for my life in that back seat, and my baby talking about, ‘Good job.’ Man, it’s embarrassing in front of my baby. I don’t drink no more,” he explained.

In the same video, DaBaby issued a stern warning. He shared, “You offer me a drink from this point forward, I’m stealing the f**k out. It’s as simple as that. We gon’ get to hitting immediately. So, you better not be drunk ’cause I’m going to be sober. I’m stealing off sober.”

Musically, the North Carolina artist has been enjoying a return to grace. In October, he dropped a three-pack titled LET’S DO IT. Prior to that, he performed “SHAKE SUMN (REMIX)” with Sexyy Red at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. The original cut peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

DaBaby’s latest announcement followed recent reflections on past controversies, including his 2021 Rolling Loud incident and comments about the LGBTQ community. On the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, he expressed, “Where would I be mentally and spiritually if I wasn’t forced to sit my a** down and self-reflect? I still didn’t even sit down when it first happened. I was still fighting it, and fighting it and fighting it. ‘Hell nah, that ain’t what it is. That ain’t what it is.’”