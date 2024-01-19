DaBaby Hit With 2nd Lawsuit Over Bowling Alley Fight With Ex-Girlfriend DaniLeigh’s Brother

DaBaby already faced one lawsuit over his bowling alley fight with DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bills.

via: Radar Online

The bowling alley where DaBaby allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother asked a court to hold the rapper liable for any damages owed.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, LA-based Corbin Bowl denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit brought by Brandon Curiel aka Brandon Bills.

In his lawsuit, Bills claimed he was assaulted by DaBaby and his entourage at the bowling alley in February 2022. The fight came months after DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s nasty breakup.

TMZ obtained a video of the incident that appeared to show DaBaby throwing the first punch.

The video showed the parties continuing to fight while sliding over the slippery lanes. Police launched an investigation into DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement believed DaBaby kicked Brandon in the head while he was on the ground. DaBaby claimed his actions were done in self-defense.

No criminal charges have been brought over the incident. Sources said Bills refused to cooperate with police.

Instead, Bills filed the civil lawsuit against DaBaby, the rapper’s company and Corbin Bowl. Bills claimed he suffered physical and psychological damage and caused him to rack up medical bills.

Bills claimed Corbin Bowl owed him a duty to protect him from unreasonable risk of harm while at the bowling alley.

His lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for the assault.

Now, according to newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Corbin Bowl denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The business argued any damages Bills suffered were caused by third parties and not it.

Corbin Bowl then filed a cross-complaint against DaBaby and Zeus Network.

“[Corbin] has denied the allegations of [Bills’] Complaint, and, without admitting the allegations contained therein, if it is found that [Corbin] is liable for any such damage to [Bills], then [Corbin] is informed and believes, and thereon alleges, that such damage is primarily and ultimately caused by the acts, breaches and/or omissions of [DaBaby and others], and each of them, whereas [Corbin’s] acts, if any, were secondary, passive or derivative in nature,” the motion read.

Corbin said Zeus Network had rented out the property and agreed to not hold Corbin’s owner liable for any damages.

In addition, Corbin asked that any judgment awarded to Bills be covered by DaBaby and Zeus NOT it.

A judge has yet to rule.