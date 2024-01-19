Jeannie Mai Asks Judge To Hold Off On Enforcing Prenup

TMZ is reporting an update on the Jeannie Mai and Jeezy divorce saga.

Jeannie Mai’s requesting the court hold off on enforcing her prenup with Jeezy … saying she didn’t have enough time to review it before signing.

The former child star filed the request Thursday afternoon in Fulton County Superior Court … asking the judge to either deny Jeezy’s motion to enforce the prenuptial agreement or at least hold off on enforcing it until the parties can exchange info about it.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, JM says the prenup process was so quick — they started negotiating just five days before she walked down the aisle — she doesn’t think she was able to do her proper due diligence on the agreement.

Basically, she says she didn’t go through Jeezy’s financial disclosures with a fine-toothed comb to make sure she was getting a fair deal … saying the truncated window “raises significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process.”

She’s also kinda calling out Jeezy here … saying she has “significant reservations” about her ex’s financial disclosures. Her legal team says the rapper only handed over one personal financial statement with approximate taxes and insists she was legally entitled to a thorough examination of all documents.

We previously reported … Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie back in September saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Jeezy seemingly implied he thinks Jeannie cheated on him in his music … but she came out and denied any suspected infidelity.

In fact, Jeannie took it a step further — outright suggesting he might’ve been the one who possibly cheated — claiming he’d pay through the nose for it per the prenup if that did, in fact, turn out to be true.