On To The Next? Anderson .Paak Spotted With Another Woman Amid Divorce Filing

Anderson .Paak has been spotted with his new boo days after filing for divorce from his wife of 13 years.

via: BET

The Silk Sonic singer filed papers to divorce his spouse Jae Lin, but this brotha is not letting that rain on his parade. According to images obtained by TMZ, he was spotted on Sunday (Jan. 15.) holding hands with Dutch singer Sterre Marith Tapilatu while on a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

On top of that, these two also strolled along the sand and took turns posing for the candids as the other snapped.

The timing of their outing comes on the heels of the Grammy winner filing to divorce Lin, whom he married in 2010.

While the “Smokin’ Out The Window” crooner and his ex have maintained a low profile throughout their relationship, it seems that the door won’t be left open for a reconciliation. Extra reported that he cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

Additionally, the singer has petitioned to take spousal support off the table for Lin.

He also requests they share joint and legal custody of their two sons, Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, 6, along with scheduled visitation.