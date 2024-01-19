Lil Yachty Slammed For Song Referencing Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Lil Yachty catches some heat following a new Megan Thee Stallion bar.

via: Vibe

On Wednesday (Jan. 17) Brooklyn artist DontKallMeLuxxy and Yachty dropped off their latest single, “Sydney.” The track had already garnered attention for sampling Beanie Siegel‘s 2005 classic, “Feel It In The Air.” However, as fans began diving deeper into the pair’s lyrics, they became upset over a bar seemingly using Megan’s trauma as a punchline.

“Man, this sh*t a marathon, keep breathin’/Already made miles at Veneda/She gon’ think you a trick ’til you treat her/That ni**a always there better watch where you step, get treated like Megan Thee Stallion,” DontKallMeLuxxy raps. “P42 Wallaby Way Sydney, finding this h*e man, I think she Australian/Disrespecting my name on the gang that I bang then, shh, It’s gon’ get violent.”

The track began trending on X/Twitter, with the Hotties voicing their disapproval. Many fans noted that while the lyrics weren’t Yachty’s, this is the second time he appeared on a song with lyrics referencing Meg.

“So, Lil Yachty got online defending Drake stating that the lyric in ‘Circo Loco’ was not about Megan, only to get on a track with some fat ni**a and he brought up Megan,” a fan typed. “I’d like to see how this plays out.”

“Lil Yachty got something against Megan & idk what it is maybe that he realized she doesnt need him as a ghost writer or a sista, this ain’t the first time that weirdo got something with Megan in his sh*t, it’s getting old Megan needs to start clearing these losers frfr,” another account chimed in.

Lil Yachty previously spoke on Drake’s controversial “Circo Loco” track that appeared to diss Megan over the shooting incident, alluding to the rapper lying.

“I been blowin’ through the money like it grow on trees/I been f**kin’ on a French bi**h, c’est la vie/I just put ’em on a jet, now they all Italian/Way I’m dressin’ tell I been to a thousand islands/This bi**h lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion,” he rapped, to much backlash.

In November 2022, Yachty defended his friend, stating that Drake didn’t diss her. “I know he’s not going to address it, because I know Drake,” the Concrete Boys leader said at the time. “It’s not about Megan. It’s about women lying about their butt shots, saying it’s real when it’s fake.”