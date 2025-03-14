BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

In just a few years, Cynthia Erivo has become a massive star, and her profile continues to rise. She won a Tony Award in 2016 for her portrayal of Celie in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” and has kept up her momentum. Erivo became a household name when she landed the role of Elphaba in “Wicked,” a performance that earned her an Oscar nomination. And while she did not win, the nomination elevated Erivo’s celebrity status.

In February 2024, Erivo was announced as the lead in another major Broadway role. The entertainer is set to portray Jesus in the upcoming production of “Jesus Christ Superstar“ at the Hollywood Bowl. The move marks a historic moment in theater, as Erivo becomes the first woman to play Jesus in a large-scale production.

However, Erivo isn’t stopping there. She is wasting no time building her career and has a packed schedule for 2025. She was also announced as the headliner for WorldPride DC 2025’s Street Festival and Concert.

Cynthia Erivo is headlining Pride!

Erivo is a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Now, the superstar is taking her love for the community to the next level. Erivo has been announced as the headliner for WorldPride DC 2025 Street Festival and Concert. The free two-day event is scheduled for June 7 and June 8 in Washington, D.C., marking the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations in the city. The festival’s headliners will take the stage on different days, with Erivo set to perform post-parade on June 7, while rapper Doechii will close the event on June 8.

The festival will feature various exhibitors, vendors, food trucks, and beverage gardens. Multiple stages will showcase multicultural and multilingual performances.

What is the WorldPride Festival?

The 2025 WorldPride event in Washington, D.C., is expected to draw over 3 million people. One of the key attractions is Paint the Town with Pride, running from May 16 to June 30, transforming the city with colorful installations and decorations. On May 17, Trans Pride will provide a dedicated space for workshops, discussions, and programming that honor the trans and non-binary community at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Later in the month, from May 23 to May 26, DC Black Pride, a tradition since 1991, will celebrate the Black LGBTQ+ community with cultural and educational activities.

The WorldPride music festival, which Erivo is set to headline, will take place in June. In addition to the “Wicked” star, guests will be able to enjoy performances from Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, and Troye Sivan. The celebrations will conclude on June 8, with the Closing Ceremony, which culminates in the ceremonial passing of the torch to the next WorldPride host city, Amsterdam.

“Whether you like house, pop, drag, circuit, or techno, we will have a stage for you,” the website reads. “Presented by Jake Resnicow’s Dreamland — the same team that brought you the historic WorldPride Event at the Javits Center in New York City in 2019 — with production by Insomniac Events and Club Glow.” Tickets for the annual event are currently available for potential festival-goers who are 18 or older.

Are you planning to attend the WorldPride Festival in D.C.? Comment below!