Cynthia Bailey's Ex, Peter Thomas Found Not Guilty of Assault For Allegedly Choking Tammy Rivera's Niece At His Restaurant [Video]

Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas apparently doesn’t always treat his customers like a king and queen at his restaurants

via: The Baltimore Banner

Peter Thomas, a co-owner of Bar One in Harbor East who’s known for his appearances on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and former marriage to supermodel Cynthia Bailey, was found not guilty on Wednesday of drunkenly attacking a customer at the restaurant.

The jury deliberated for less than one hour in Baltimore Circuit Court before acquitting Thomas, 62, of second-degree assault.

“We’re very happy with the verdict,” said Warren Brown, Thomas’ attorney, outside the courtroom in the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse in Baltimore.

“This man is 62, has led a stellar life, built a successful business. And I think the jury rendered the right verdict.”

On March 20, 2022, Chanel Williams, 30, of Baltimore County, testified that she went to Bar One, on Lancaster Street near South Central Avenue, with two friends.

Thomas, she said, hugged her and appeared to be intoxicated.

Later, Thomas went back to the booth in the VIP area, cursed her out for no apparent reason and put a hand around her neck and squeezed for about 30 seconds, Williams testified. She later filed charges with a court commissioner.

When the verdict was read, Williams quickly got up and left the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Thomas testified in his own defense and described the allegations as “ridiculous.” He said he did not put his hand on her neck at any point

“I’d be on every blog if that happened,” Thomas testified.

Williams was hysterical and caused a scene, he testified, because he’d blocked her friend’s phone number. Thomas said he tried to “ease her off” and Williams fell back into a lounge chair.

Circuit Judge Charles H. Dorsey III presided over the trial and thanked the jurors for their service.

Thomas left the courthouse without discussing the verdict. He later posted a video on Instagram reacting to his acquittal with the caption, “Though I walk through the valley of death, I shall fear no evil.”

“Keep on coming for me,” Thomas said. “But I tell ‘em that I’m protected.”