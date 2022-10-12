Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm Split After Two Years of Marriage: ‘No One Is to Blame’



The rumors are true.

Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are no longer together.

The couple issued a statement, confirming their split.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they shared in an exclusive joint statement. “No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Cynthia and Mike got engaged in 2018 and were married in October 2020.

The wedding in Acworth, Georgia, a celebration with 250 guests, was part of Cynthia’s last season on ‘RHOA.’

It’s sad to see the #CHill has come to an end.