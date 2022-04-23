Cuba Gooding Jr. to Host Party at NYC Strip Club Just Weeks After Pleading Guilty to Groping Woman in Nightclub

Cuba Gooding Jr. is set to host an event at a New York City strip club next month — just weeks after he pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching.

via Complex:

Page Six reports Sapphire Gentleman’s Club has booked the 54-year-old Jerry Maguire star for an upcoming party at the club’s location in Times Square, which is just blocks away from where Gooding Jr. groped the first of his three accusers.

Earlier this month, Gooding Jr. admitted to groping three women in separate incidents that took place in 2018 and 2019. He was arrested in June 2019 after a woman accused him of squeezing her breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square. A few months later, he was charged in two additional cases from women accusing him of similar sexual abuse.

Gooding Jr. has faced allegations from seven women who have come forward to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct, according to reports. 22 women in total have accused Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct.

In six months, should the actor comply with the terms of his deal, the misdemeanor will be reduced to a lesser violation of harassment. As part of the plea, Gooding Jr. will avoid jail time. Still, he must continue his alcohol and behavior counseling for six months.

This sounds like a terrible idea for all parties involved.