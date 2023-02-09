'You' Creator Explains Why Jenna Ortega Didn't Return for Season 4, Teases Future Storylines

Jenna Ortega was supposed to appear in the newest season of ‘You,’ which dropped on Netflix today — but she has a good reason for not being able to.

If you recall, she starred in season two as Ellie Alves.

via JJ:

“We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,’” showrunner and co-creator Sera Gambletold IndieWire. “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

As you probably know, that “show” is Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.

“Any character who’s not dead who knows anything about Joe, it’s fair game to try to exert any justice. And any character who is dead, he has a really active imagination,” Sera said. “These are some busy, in-demand actors.”

Jenna previously told Teen Vogue, “It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. I just want her to be an even bigger badass. I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he’s evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society. [Ellie] has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him.”

To be honest, we forgot Jenna was even in ‘You.’