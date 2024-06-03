Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis: 'The Road Ahead Will Not Be Easy' | lovebscott.com

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas announced Sunday that she’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and warned her constituents that she’ll likely be “occasionally absent” from Congress while undergoing treatment.

Jackson Lee, 74, released a statement announcing her medical diagnosis and warning her constituents that she will miss some days of work as she undergoes treatment.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year,” the Democratic congresswoman wrote in a statement.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee issued the Following Statement: pic.twitter.com/1WnKAN2CQs — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 3, 2024

“I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease,” she continued, noting that “the road ahead will not be easy.”

Jackson Lee, who represents the 18th Congressional District of Texas, told her constituents that it’s been an “honor” to serve them throughout her 30-year tenure and warned them of her potential upcoming absence.

“As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect,” she expressed.

Jackson Lee shared that she is working with congressional leadership to ensure that she can continue to “serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people.”

“By God’s grace, I will be back to full strength soon,” she added.

In 2012, Jackson Lee was diagnosed with breast cancer, later announcing that she was cancer-free after undergoing treatment.

“I look forward to having many more years to enjoy my family, friends and to serve our community and nation. I now intend to be an even more vigorous advocate and supporter for cancer research and improved care,” she wrote at the time, according to Politico.

Jackson Lee joined Congress nearly 30 years ago, in 1995, and has consistently tackled LGBTQ+ rights and racial issues throughout her tenure. Last month, the senior House member reintroduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2024 to reduce deaths related to police violence.

“This bill will finally hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct and separate them from the majority of those endowed with the ethic of just and equitable public safety. It will also improve training, practices, and transparency to rebuild the broken trust of the communities they serve,” she said in a statement.

