Congrats! Trina Reveals She's Engaged [Video]

From the baddest b*tch to the baddest bride — Trina is engaged!

via Rap-Up:

The Miami rapper shared the exciting news during a FaceTime call with life coach Stormy Wellington on Thursday (Sept. 9). The Diamond Princess was glowing as she showed off the diamond engagement ring she received just hours before.

“I had a big night last night,” said Trina, who was still in shock.

She did not say who her fiancé is, but she is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend of over five years, Raymond Taylor, a 31-year-old former college basketball player and Miami rapper who goes by the name Ray Almighty.

Back in February, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day and their fifth anniversary. “5 years Strong. ? BIG vibes .. Valentines is everyday for HER,” Raymond wrote in his caption, while calling Trina the “most gorgeous woman in the entire world.”

Trina, 46, previously dated Lil Wayne from 2005 to 2007, followed by basketball player Kenyon Martin from 2007 to 2010. She was also in a high-profile relationship with French Montana that ended in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor2703 (@raymondtaylortoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)