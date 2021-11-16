Congrats: Shauie O'Neal Is Engaged to Pastor Keion Henderson [Photos]

Shaunie O’Neal is going from basketball wife to preacher’s wife!

The ‘Basketball Wives’ star said “yes” to a proposal from her boyfriend, Pastor Keion Henderson, on Nov. 11 after nearly two years of dating.

via People:

“This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked ‘will you marry me’ moment,” Shaunie says in a statement to PEOPLE. “And honestly I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing.”

She continues, “I wouldn’t change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again. Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He’s wise, he’s supportive, he’s so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart. He makes me want to be better every day. And I pray that I do the same for him. This love is FOREVER and I’m honored and overjoyed to do forever with him.”

In a statement of his own, Henderson tells PEOPLE: “I’ve never been more loved than I am right now.”

“I’ve never met a more supportive person in my life. There is an inseparable connection that is undeniable between Shaunie and I,” he says. “I am unwilling to let anyone else occupy her space. The love and respect we share for each other contributes to our ever evolving humility and growth. Which ultimately makes us more like God. Who wouldn’t want a spouse that makes you more like The Creator? She simply brings out the best in me, and wants the best for me. Any love that accomplishes all of that naturally is worth pursuing. Our engagement is the beginning of a new day.”

The couple got engaged on a tropical island at 11:11 p.m. The 11/11 motif has been “a meaningful symbolism and point of connection” for Shaunie and Henderson, her rep says.

It “has played a significant role throughout their relationship since the day they met as they call, text or pray together daily at that time each day without fail. Thus it became the perfect day to cement their love.”

Henderson proposed with a custom 4.22-karat radiant-cut diamond ring with 50 round-cut brilliant white diamonds set in an 18-karat white gold band by Jason of Beverly Hills.

Following the engagement, Henderson surprised his new fiancée with a beautiful private fireworks display.

The magical moment was captured by videographer Espartaco Albornoz Jr. and photographer Devon Adderly.

Shaunie and Henderson first knew each other professionally before they began dating in February 2020 after a mutual friend connected them.

Shaunie was previously married to Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 to 2011. The pair share four children: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me’arah. Shaunie is also mom to another son, Myles, from a previous relationship.

Henderson has one 9-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Congrats to them both! Do you think we’ll see a Shaunie O’Neal wedding special?