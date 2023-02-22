Comedy Icon Mo’Nique Returns With A New Stand-Up Special On Netflix [Video]

Mo’Nique is back!

via: Essence

Today, Netflix announced Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique is back with a new stand-up special titled My Name is Mo’Nique, which will hit the digital streaming platform in April.

This highly anticipated special was filmed last October at Georgia State University’s Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta. “My sweet babies thanks to everyone that came out and celebrated this moment with us,” Mo’Nique wrote. “MY NAME IS MO’NIQUE LIVE COMEDY TAPING COMING ON NETFLIX!,” she typed in an Instagram caption November 1. “WHAT A MOMENT!! I LOVE US 4REAL.”

In My Name is Mo’Nique, viewers will see the comedy legend deliver a career defining performance in her unprecedented to the stage. Filled with plenty of hilarious stories, people will soon understand why she is the way she is, and how the city of Baltimore molded her into the woman she grew to become. With her unique brand of humor, Mo’Nique will open up like never before, and give her perspective on the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life.

The news of her new stand-up special came after the announcement that Mo’Nique was tapped to star in the Lee Daniels-directed film, The Deliverance, which is also set for a Netflix release in the near future. At the time, this collaboration came as a surprise to many, due to the longstanding feud between her and Daniels due to the events that transpired on the promotional run for the critically acclaimed film, Precious.

Directed by L. Frazier, Mo’Nique will serve as executive producer for the upcoming stand-up special alongside her husband Sidney Hicks.

My Name is Monique will premiere globally on Netflix April 4.