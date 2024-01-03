Colman Domingo Rumored To Replace Jonathan Majors As MCU’s Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios is rumored to be circling the ‘Color Purple’ actor as its new Kang the Conqueror.

via: Vibe

Domingo is potentially being considered by Marvel to replace Jonathan Majors in the MCU. Movie insider Daniel Richtman reported the rumor on Monday (Jan. 1) on his official Patreon. Richtman posted a brief update insisting that the film studio is interested in Domingo’s talents. “Still early days but I hear Colman Domingo is one option that was brought up to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang,” he reported.

If you don’t know, Domingo, 54, has been quietly putting on award-winning performances. The actor is widely known for his role as Ali in HBO’s Euphoria, which won him an Emmy Award. He has also appeared as Victor Strand in 67 episodes of Fear The Walking Dead from 2015-2023.

His most recent role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s Rustin garnered critical acclaim. The role has earned him several nominations, including looks from the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

The rumor mill began to churn online after Majors’s guilty verdict. A jury found Majors guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment for attacking his ex-girlfriend, The New York Times reported. The Creed III actor was acquitted of two other counts of intentional assault and aggravated harassment.

On the heels of the verdict, Marvel Studios swiftly dropped the rising star and shifted the focus of their upcoming slate of films. Majors’ depiction of Kang was set to be the focal point of the MCU’s next phase.

The acclaimed entertainer reprised the role in both Ant-Man: Quantuamania and Loki. Majors was also scheduled to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty. However, the film studio has since wiped Avengers: Kang Dynasty and replaced it with Avengers 5. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Marvel “intends to move forward with the film” but with a different direction. Loki’s Michael Waldron is now attached to the anticipated Avengers movie.