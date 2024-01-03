‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ Mobile Game Coming to an End After 10 Years

Kim Kardashian’s mobile roleplaying game is closing its virtual doors.

via: The Messenger

“I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years. This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions,” the SKIMS co-founder told The Messenger in a statement.

Kardashian added, “I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together.”

The game – which launched in 2014 – saw players try to achieve their way to fame through acting, modeling, dating and more.

Those who logged into the app after the announcement were met with a message informing users that in-app purchases will no longer be an option and that the game has been removed from the app store. TMZ was first to report the news on Wednesday.

“Players can use any existing in-game virtual currency until April 8, 2024, after which the game will become inaccessible,” the message continued. “Thank you for supporting Kim Kardashian: Hollywood!”