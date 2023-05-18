Coi Leray Narrates New WNBA "More Than Game" Commercial [Video]

Coi Leray is getting to the money while sending a positive message.

via: Rap-Up

The 27th season of the WNBA is set to kicked off last Friday (May 19). Just ahead of the big day, fans were treated with an exciting new campaign to heighten the anticipation. Titled “More Than Game,” the new commercial stars A’ja Wilson and is narrated by Coi Leray. It also features the New Jersey-raised rapper’s latest smash hit, “Players.”

“Yeah, this league is a sisterhood. It’s way more than just a game,” the 25-year-old artist began as an instrumental played in the background. “It’s an empire. A fearless empire. More side-swiping steals. Check. We got hoops, drive, and passion. Easy. More buckets, extra sauce. Order up. More dimension-defying dimes, more dancing than a Saturday night. Now this is what I call ‘prime time.’ You see that?”

WNBA Champion @_ajawilson22 helps us define More Than Game ?? MORE THAN GAME takes what’s already loved about the WNBA and shows that there’s even more. More supernatural. More multidimensional. More practice. More perfect. More primetime. This is for the culture. #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/WHszZYzVNG — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2023

The commercial splices together 30 seconds straight of exhilarating clips of highly skilled WNBA players showing off their moves on the court. Among the featured stars are Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper, the Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud, the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, and more.

The official description of the new campaign reads, “The 27th season of the #WNBA is here. This one is for the culture as we continue to push the game of basketball forward and elevate… This is #MoreThanGame.”

Leray’s last full-length release was her Trendsetter album in April 2022, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav, and more. Since then, she has dropped off official visuals from the project like “Anxiety,” “Lonely Fans,” “Blick Blick” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Thief In The Night” featuring G Herbo.