Coco Austin Claps Back at 'Ridiculous' Online Criticism After Pushing Daughter, 6, in a Stroller

Coco Austin is hitting back at those who criticized her for pushing her 6-year-old daughter around in a stroller.

via People:

Earlier this week, Austin shared a picture on Instagram from a shopping outing in the Bahamas during which she and husband Ice-T brought their daughter Chanel along in a stroller.

Several users found fault with Austin’s parenting choice to put her child in the stroller and shared their criticisms in the comments of her post.

“A stroller really? Let that girl grow up,” one user wrote, while another added, “She looks like she’s over being in a baby stroller ? ?”

Austin clapped back on Twitter on Tuesday, calling the social media comments “ridiculous.”

“Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary[sic] everything I do!” she wrote, including a link to a news story on the subject.

“This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH,” she added in a follow-up tweet, referencing the Uvalde, Texas, tragedy on Tuesday and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Back in September, Ice-T shared his thoughts about the online criticism he and Austin often receive during an appearance on The View.

Ana Navarro asked the Law & Order: SVU star what he thought of the online flak he and Austin got for their decision to continue breastfeeding Chanel, or for allowing her to have nail tips in a school photo.

“Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet,” Ice-T stated.

“Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with,” he continued. “The Internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”

He added, “Everybody parents differently. Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We’re doing OK, our baby’s OK.”

