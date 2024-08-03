Cock Blocked from the Gold: French Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Goes Viral After His Bulge Costs Him an Olympic Medal [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati may not have gotten the gold, but he certainly already has the wood.

The 21-year-old French athlete has become an instant viral phenomenon after an incident involving his crotch during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

via Variety:

Ammirati missed his target height and knocked down the pole with his bulge on Saturday, which caused him to fail his qualifying track for the final. The scene left commentators scrambling to find words but it quickly sparked memes and jokes all over social media.

“When you’re about to win an Olympic medal but your massive d*ck gets in the way while the whole world watches in slow motion,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

While social media has been flooded with jokes over Ammirati’s crotch, French outlets are highlighting the unfortunate twist of fate for Ammirati who won’t have another chance to compete for a medal and has exited the Olympics, along with other French pole vaulters. But the viral scene is providing needed comedic relief amid a series of controversies surrounding these Olympic Games, which have seen several people, including the event’s artistic director Thomas Jolly and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, victim of online hate speech.

Watch the viral moment below.

Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened ? HELP I'M DYING pic.twitter.com/5hOHttVA5g — Gladys Wotching (@Glodyswotcher) August 3, 2024