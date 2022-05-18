Cobb County Sheriff’s Department Addresses Claims of Young Thug Being Held in ‘Torturous’ Jail Conditions [Photo]

Law enforcement officials in Georgia believe that a famous inmate is not being treated poorly while in their custody, disregarding claims saying otherwise.

via: Complex

It’s been just over a week since Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL members were indicted and arrested after being hit with RICO charges and more. Now Thug’s attorneys are claiming the he’s being held in “torturous” jail conditions while awaiting trial.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Department responded to these accusations after letting a reporter from WSBTV in side to see the rapper’s holding cell. Thugger was denied bail, and his attorneys are arguing he’s being held in “dungeon-like” conditions with no windows, has not been allowed to bathe or work out, and has no access to media, radio, or television. One unidentified jail official asserted the conditions Thug is living in are standard.

“This is a jail, it is a detention center,” the official said. “It’s not the Ritz Carlton, so you have to recognize that.”

Another official said the Punk creator is being held in solitary confinement for his own well-being, given his celebrity status. Southern Christian Leadership Conference members were brought in to assess the jail as well.

“The purpose of today is to let the community know that we’re not doing anything that we don’t want them to see,” Col. Temetris Atkins said. “We run an above-board jail and we want anybody and everybody to know that.”

While little has been heard from Thug himself, given his circumstances, Lil Gotit shared a message on Instagram saying he had talked to Thugger and Gunna about the recent death of Gotit’s brother and fellow YSL artist Lil Keed.

“Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday,” wrote Lil Gotit. “Keed u fucked him up with this one but we know you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright. We da proud family can’t nothing stop us.”