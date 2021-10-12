Coachella and Stagecoach Won’t Require Proof of Vaccination for 2022 Festivals

As President Biden pushes for more states to enforce a vaccine mandate, Coachella and Stagecoach have decided to do the opposite and have reversed course.

Both festivals will not require a proof of vaccination for attendees. Instead, ticket holders may attend if they bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

via Complex:

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy that allows for negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination,” event organizers said on the Coachella and Stagecoach websites Tuesday.

The announcement comes just two months after AEG Presents, which puts on events such as Coachella, Day N Vegas, Firefly, Hangout, Electric Forest, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, stated that individuals would have to be vaccinated in order to attend its festivals.

Back in June, Coachella officially announced its 2022 festival dates. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022. Coachella’s 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled in response to the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country-themed Stagecoach festival will take place April 29 to May 1, 2022.

A lot can change between now and April. We’ll see what happens.